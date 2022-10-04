Liam Gallagher takes shot at Neville and Carragher – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Liam Gallagher responded to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s talk on Erling Haaland.

Man City have signed Erling Halland he’s ours not the premiere leagues so what’s all this WE snizzle coming out of Bert n Ernies traps on MNF Bumbaclarts — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 4, 2022

"This Haaland/Mbappe debate will be the new Messi/Ronaldo debate" 😮 How does Erling Haaland compare to the best goal scorers in football? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FGrVJBz0Vi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022

Leicester stars enjoyed Monday night.

About last night. Derby day delight👊🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/EeoPl9WAyz — James Maddison (@Madders10) October 4, 2022

Great night at the King Power last night, that win was for the fans💙 The support was electric from kick-off through to the final whistle! Thank you 🦊 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/fudovTHmkt — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 4, 2022

Gary Neville criticised Boreham Wood.

Hate stuff like this from opposing clubs! The League should step in. https://t.co/IjZ30T4xnw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 4, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti prepared for Champions League action.

As did Raheem Sterling.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, in this clip I got, was the @dunhilllinks event as a whole! 💕 pic.twitter.com/50GZdWqmhn — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 4, 2022

Golf

Luke Donald was counting down to the Ryder Cup.







Gymnastics

Simone Biles supported her fiance.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen reflected on his win over Gary Anderson in Leicester.

Happy to win at the WGP tonight. I love the double start but hate the short format. I alway love a battle against @GaryAnderson180 no matter how he is playing. Now a days rest before my next match. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/S81gUUz1SK — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 4, 2022

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr made an entrance.

It’s all part of the plan #EubankJrBenn pic.twitter.com/1Oe751Jp0p — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) October 4, 2022