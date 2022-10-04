Struggling Aldershot hold Eastleigh to goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldershot and Eastleigh had to share the spoils after playing out a goalless draw.

A point apiece means the Shots remain in the National League relegation zone, while the Spitfires drop to 14th.

Aldershot started well and Ody Alfa had two chances to put them ahead, but Joe McDonnell was able to save.

Danny Whitehall then had two chances for the Spitfires, forcing Luca Ashby-Hammond into a save before narrowly firing past a post and JJ McKiernan also had an effort that was deflected.

Corey Jordan and Faysal Bettache both came close for the Shots, but defender Aaron Martin was able to block on both occasions to keep the score level.

Charlie Carter had a chance for Eastleigh, but his strike smashed off a post before Whitehall’s attempt flew over the bar.

Frank Vincent then came close to breaking the deadlock for Aldershot, but McDonnell was equal to it.