Morton produce shock win over Queen’s Park

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 9:49 pm
Robbie Muirhead scored Morton’s winner at Queen’s Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Muirhead scored Morton’s winner at Queen’s Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Morton shocked second-placed Queen’s Park with a 2-1 cinch Championship win at Ochilview Park.

Queen’s Park, needing a win to take spot from Partick Thistle, had early chances for Josh Davidson and Simon Murray.

But the visitors struck after 19 minutes when Robbie Muirhead’s corner found Jaze Kabia at the far post, and the on-loan winger tapped home his first league goal for Morton.

Muirhead, who had earlier sent a volley just wide, converted Lewis Strapp’s cross after 58 minutes to double Morton’s lead.

Malachi Boateng halved the deficit 10 minutes later with a superb strike from the edge of the box, but Morton held on to move up to seventh.

