Southend and Woking share spoils in National League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Dackers’ second-half equaliser earned Southend a point from a 1-1 home draw against Woking.

Reece Grego-Cox’s spectacular opener gave Woking an interval lead, but the Shrimpers deservedly rescued a point through on-loan Salford striker Dackers’ fine finish.

Grego-Cox, who scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Halifax, turned inside after receiving a throw-in on the left edge of the area and arrowed a brilliant finish into the top corner to fire Woking ahead in the 14th minute.

Southend went close to an equaliser after the break when Dan Mooney’s teasing cross was hacked clear.

But they hauled themselves level in the 68th minute when a deflection fell to Dackers in the area and he turned neatly to lash home an equaliser.