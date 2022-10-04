Ben Tollitt nets penalty equaliser as Oldham share spoils with sorry Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Tollitt’s penalty secured Oldham a 2-2 National League draw against Scunthorpe at Boundary Park.

On-loan striker David Okagbue headed in Tollitt’s corner to give Oldham a seventh-minute lead.

Scunthorpe levelled after 26 minutes when Joe Nuttall seized on a Latics mistake to steer his shot beyond goalkeeper Magnus Norman.

Rob Apter benefited from more indecisive home defending on the stroke of half-time after Nuttall’s effort had been blocked.

Oldham’s pressure was rewarded 15 minutes from time when Mike Fondop was bundled over and Tollitt converted from the spot to keep the Iron in the Vanarama National League relegation zone.