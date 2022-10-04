Paul McCallum at the double as Dagenham beat Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McCallum scored a double for Dagenham as they held on to beat Chesterfield 3-2.

Three first-half goals from the Daggers saw them move up into 12th in the National League table while the Spireites remain third, three points behind league leaders Notts County.

Dagenham took an early lead in the fourth minute when Junior Morias smashed the ball home from close-range.

The Daggers found another in the 17th minute after Morias crossed into McCallum, who fired home to double the lead.

McCallum bagged his second of the night after Lucas Covolan saved Morias’ initial shot, but McCallum was able to tuck the rebound away.

Chesterfield pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half when Branden Horton beat goalkeeper Elliot Justham from long-range.

Tyrone Williams added another for the Spireites in stoppage time, but the Daggers were able to see the game out.