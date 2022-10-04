Scott Brown proud as Fleetwood earn ‘brave’ win at Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Brown proud as Fleetwood earn ‘brave’ win at Burton

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 10:59 pm
Scott Brown’s side battled for a 1-0 win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott Brown’s side battled for a 1-0 win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was proud of his team at Burton as they ground out a second straight win.

Harvey MacAdam’s first senior goal sealed all three points for the Cod Army, who could have won more comfortably but for a glaring miss by Callum Morton.

“I think the lads worked extremely hard and I am very proud of the effort that they have put in,” former Scotland international Brown said.

“Could we have killed the game off? I think so. We always talk about being relentless and I think the Callum Morton chance is huge.

“We talk about if someone is in a better position and with time then square him the ball.

“Burton went very direct in the last 10-15 minutes and then it becomes about being brave and putting bodies on the line. There are two fantastic late tackles towards the end and that is what you pay your defenders to do,” Brown said, after former Burton loanee Josh Earl stopped Victor Adeboyejo equalising.

“We have to be proud of coming away and getting a clean sheet here because all the stats are saying that Burton are on their way up but first half was about us and how we wanted to play.

“We could have been one down after 10 minutes but from there the lads picked their standards up and it was a proper football match.”

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria felt that his side’s efforts in recent weeks caught up with them and, with little room to change things, felt this was a game too far for his side.

“I would have liked to change more personnel tonight but we couldn’t because we only had those 18 players,” Maamria said.

“But no complaints, our lads gave everything they have got over the last two or three weeks. We have been dominating games and creating chances and we have run a lot and I knew tonight that it might be one too many.”

Maamria was frustrated that two decisions from referee Charles Breakspear potentially cost his side something from the game.

“I thought the referee had two big decisions to make and he didn’t make them,” he said.

“The first one was a blatant penalty on Davis Keillor-Dunn when we were on top of the game early on, and if we get that then it could be a different game, and the second is a two-footed tackle on Deji Oshilaja (by Lewis Warrington).

“He was giving lots of small free-kicks in the second half but missed those two big decisions which potentially cost us getting something from the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses (Mike Egerton/PA)
Football rumours: Forest owner weighing up firing Steve Cooper after five losses
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Fabien Barthez announced his retirement from football on this day in 2006 (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
On this day in 2006 – Fabien Barthez announces retirement from football
Callum McGregor, right, runs with the ball against Shakhtar Donetsk (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Celtic growing into ‘ruthless’ Champions League – Callum McGregor
Gerwyn Price cruised into the second round at the World Grand Prix in Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler
Michael Beale celebrates victory over Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Beale hails ‘blood and guts’ win over league leaders
Rugby authorities have been told to take major steps to limit the risk of head injuries due to the risk of neurodegenerative disease (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce the risk of MND
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory over Rangers (Peter Byrne/PA)
This is what we have to do – Jurgen Klopp hails ‘committed’ performance in…
Dean Smith was frustrated with the draw (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading
Sorba Thomas earned praised from his boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham hails Sorba Thomas after draw at Luton
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, second left, opened the scoring against Rangers with a brilliant free-kick (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool back in form while Bayern Munich set Champions League record

More from Press and Journal

Dean Emslie has been reported missing from Dundee. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing teenager last seen four days ago believed to have travelled to Aberdeen
Jim Walker.
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
CR0029744 Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Fraserburgh at Harlaw Park, Inverurie Formartine in Red Fraserburgh in White / black Pic shows: Scott Barbour Celebrating Fraserburgh scoring second goal Picture by Paul Glendell 28/07/2021
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour closing in on goals record as he celebrates milestone appearance
New Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Kenny Macleod
New Nairn County boss Steven Mackay targets swift reaction as Inverurie Locos come calling

Editor's Picks