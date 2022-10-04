Wade Elliott praises ‘excellent’ Cheltenham after victory over Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wade Elliott hailed Cheltenham’s 1-0 win over Bolton as a “good night for the club”.

Ryan Broom’s late strike sealed the Robins’ third home victory in a row and lifted them up to 14th in the League One table, ending Wanderers’ run of four straight wins.

“I thought we were excellent to a man and it was the right outcome,” Elliott said.

“We kept believing, kept pushing and never gave in. We had lots of chances, shots and crosses, but they kept probing and asking questions and justifiably got their reward.

“I am really pleased with them and for everybody, because it’s been a good night for the football club.”

Broom was set up by Dan Nlundulu in the 87th minute to register his first goal since returning to the club from Peterborough on transfer deadline day.

“It was a really good goal and a bit of quality,” Elliott said.

“Dan was good, holding the ball for us and it was a great run, great ball and a good finish.

“Broomy can do that and he has the energy to keep getting in the box and keep putting himself in situations where he can score goals, so I am pleased for him and for everyone.”

Cheltenham controlled most of the first half, with Ryan Jackson skewing an effort wide of the near post after Broom’s pass in the 15th minute.

Nlundulu then curled a shot just wide from the edge of the box and Taylor Perry forced James Trafford into a diving save low to his right.

The home side continued to dominate in the second half and only a fine reaction save from Trafford denied Lewis Freestone, who met Perry’s cross with a firm downward header in the 67th minute.

Bolton had threatened for the first time when Ricardo Santos headed over from a Jack Iredale corner in the 63rd minute, but they failed to register a shot on target.

“It was poor,” said Wanderers boss Ian Evatt. “We got exactly what we deserved, we just weren’t good enough in every department from minute one to the last minute.

“We rode our luck, didn’t win first contact, second contact, second balls, the basics of football and the stuff we had done well of late, it just didn’t exist tonight.

“You can’t come to this place and think it is going to be easy. You can think we can just turn up our way and they are going to accept it.

“There are ways to get beat and we are allowed to lose games. But it is the way that we lose them – and that really hurts.”