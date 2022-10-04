I hope Rob Page was watching – Mark Harris delighted with Cardiff winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I hope Rob Page was watching – Mark Harris delighted with Cardiff winner

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:05 pm
Mark Harris (right) scored a screamer for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Harris (right) scored a screamer for Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Mark Harris said he hoped Wales manager Rob Page was watching after his stunning strike earned Cardiff a 1-0 home win over Blackburn.

The Welsh internatoinal hammered home a 20-yard screamer to steer his side to a first home win since 13 August and make it four points in two home games.

Harris also carried on a message to goalkeeper Ryan Allsop on which way to dive when Blackburn had a 91st-minute penalty.

Harris told Allsop to dive to his left, he did and comfortably saved George Hirst’s shot that could have salvaged a point for Rovers at the death.

“That’s one of the sweetest strikes I’ve ever had,” said Harris about his goal. “I hope Rob Page was watching.

“As soon as I saw Callum Robinson with the ball I knew I had some space and I just wanted him to get it to me. When it came to me I just hit it straight away and it hit the target.

“I’m a team player and so I understood what the manager said to me before the game. If he wants me to come on after an hour and make an impact then that’s fine with me.

“Obviously I want to start in every game, but if that’s what the manager wants then I’m happy to help.

“From the bench we felt we should have been one or two goals up in the first half. We just need to keep this going at Wigan on Saturday.”

Having scored one vital goal, Harris played his part in the penalty save by Allsop in the first minute of added time as he passed on a message from the dugout.

“They were screaming at me from the sidelines and I went over and was told to tell Ryan to go to his left if George Hirst took the kick. He did just that and made a great save,” added Harris.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was disappointed with his side’s performance as they missed out on a chance of going into the play-off places.

“Cardiff were better than us in the second half, but we had a few good chances in the second half. We’re improving slowly,” he said.

“It was a step in the right direction for us and the second half was very equal – it could have gone either way.

“The referee could have waited a bit longer when we had the penalty. It was definitely a penalty, but had he played on we would have scored.

“It was a frustrating night for the players and the fans. This is a brilliant league because so many teams are equal – everyone is winning and then losing.”

