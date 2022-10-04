We should have scored more – Swindon boss Scott Lindsey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Lindsey said his only complaint about his Swindon side was that they did not score more goals in their 1-0 win against Newport.

Town dominated the game and though they had only Luke Jephcott’s goal to show for it, it was enough to bounce back from defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

Lindsey said: “I was really pleased tonight, we were very good throughout and the performance was really good with us creating lots of chances.

“If there is a criticism it would be the fact that we have not scored more goals as they always carry a threat with their long throw.

“The lads were outstanding tonight, we dominated the game from start to finish, we looked powerful, we were full of ideas, we were just great.

“The fact we have always picked up points after losing this season says a lot about the group, we have leaders and really good people in the dressing room who will not accept mediocre professionalism.

“We have people who really step it up if there is a bit of sloppiness or if they feel there is a chance for us to win.”

Swindon got off to a bright start and called Nick Townsend into action on a few occasions, notably with a save from Ronan Darcy after a miscued goal kick.

Omar Bogle should have given Newport the lead when Mathieu Baudry’s back pass went straight to him but he shot straight at Sol Brynn.

Townsend almost gifted Swindon the opener as he dropped a high cross he seemed to have under control, but Mickey Demetriou nipped in to clear.

Darcy took aim from range after 51 minutes and Townsend could only parry the shot, with Jephcott on hand to react quickest and tap home.

Jephcott had a prime chance to make it two five minutes later when Jonny Williams picked him out at the back post, but his shot was blocked.

Brynn came to Swindon’s rescue on 65 minutes when a Newport corner was diverted quickly goalwards by Bogle but the keeper tipped it over.

County boss James Rowberry said: “They dominated possession. In the first half we defended really well, it was a poor goal that we conceded, then there was a chance to score at the end.

“I felt we should have at least drawn but we didn’t and now after a really positive result against (Leyton) Orient (a 2-1 win) we need to have a really good performance against Rochdale. It’s fine margins but ultimately we have to win games.

“I felt that we should have got a point with that chance at the end but we kept going and going, showing good spirit to get that chance.

“It’s all ifs, buts and maybes and we have to move on to Saturday to put in a really good performance and get a result.

“We showed at Orient what we are capable of and showed tonight elements of what we are capable of.”