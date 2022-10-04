Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Smith disappointed as Norwich fail to top table after draw at Reading

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:29 pm
Dean Smith was frustrated with the draw (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dean Smith was frustrated with the draw (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was disappointed that his side failed to beat Reading once they had taken an early second-half lead in their 1-1 Championship draw at the SCL Stadium.

Reading went closest to breaking the first-half deadlock, with an Andy Carroll header well saved by City goalkeeper Tim Krul and Jeff Hendrick grazing a post with a long-range effort.

Skipper Grant Hanley gave Norwich a 50th-minute advantage, pouncing at the far post following a corner, but Hendrick levelled on the hour when he beat Krul at the near post for his first Reading goal.

Though the draw extended second-placed City’s unbeaten league run to nine matches, a victory would have taken them above leaders Sheffield United.

“Yes, it was a frustrating night,” Smith said. “We’ve taken the lead but ended up not winning the game.

“I would normally expect us to go on to win the game when we’ve taken the lead.

“We gave a poor goal away, in terms of us having nine or 10 bodies inside our box when a shot from outside it goes in.

“We’ve had a lot of comfortable possession today but we’ve probably not been as effective with it as we’d like in the final third.

“Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition. I think that Reading defended the spaces behind them really well.

“They didn’t give Teemu (Pukki) an awful lot of space to run into.

“It was a game that was really starved of clear-cut chances. There wasn’t a lot of them throughout the whole game.

“On reflection, it was probably a fair result.”

Reading stay in third place in the second tier after their first draw of the season.

“It was a hard-earned point,” manager Paul Ince said. “We were very good in the first half and disappointed at half-time not to be winning.

“It was then disappointing to concede the first goal, I don’t like conceding from set-pieces – we spend a lot of time on that.

“But we got spurred on by the crowd and the players again showed that bouncebackability – they never gave in.

“We thoroughly deserved to get the equaliser from Jeff [Hendrick], who I thought was outstanding.

“The lads are in the changing-room and they’re disappointed that they’ve not won the game, that we’ve not got the three points. That’s how far we’ve come.”

Ince feels that his side has not received the plaudits that they deserve this season.

“We’re not getting enough credit for what we’ve done, the players are not getting enough credit for what they’ve done,” Ince said.

“Under the circumstances – the transfer embargo, the (EFL) restrictions, all the injuries.

“But that probably drives us on and we’ll keep staying under the radar.”

