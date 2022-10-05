Key questions around England’s T20 World Cup preparations and chances of victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key questions around England’s T20 World Cup preparations and chances of victory

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 1:43 pm
Jos Buttler’s side are preparing for the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Having claimed a series win against Pakistan on their first tour to the country in 17 years, England’s Twenty20 squad have moved on to Australia for the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key issues ahead of the tournament.

When does England’s World Cup start?

The qualifying group stage, featuring both Ireland and Scotland, begins on October 16, but England parachute straight in at the Super 12 phase, opening the campaign against Afghanistan on October 22. There is plenty of preparation to go in before then. Training will take place in Perth, before a three-game series against hosts Australia and a final warm-up against a now familiar Pakistan side.

Who’s in and who’s out?

The squad that took care of business is Karachi and Lahore is very different to the one which convened Down Under. Ben Duckett has headed home despite playing all seven games, as have Will Jacks, Olly Stone and Luke Wood following their debuts in Pakistan. Back comes Ben Stokes, who was rested after his exploits as Test captain this summer, while Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan are back after injury.

How busy is the treatment room?

Jos Buttler (left) and Liam Livingstone (right) are among those who have been recovering from injury.
Jos Buttler (left) and Liam Livingstone (right) are among those who have been recovering from injury (PA Wire)

Skipper Jos Buttler spent the entire Pakistan tour as an observer, declining to risk the calf injury that first emerged during The Hundred. He is confident of reclaiming the reins from Moeen Ali, and will be happy to have seen Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both get two games under their belt. The experienced seamers have both been out since March but were considered crucial enough to the plan to travel anyway. There has already been an admission that Livingstone (ankle) could be ‘undercooked’ as he battles to reach match fitness, while Jordan’s spell out with a fractured finger means he will need to prove his readiness.

What has changed since England’s semi-final defeat in last year’s edition?

Most obviously, the captaincy. The inspirational Eoin Morgan retired in the summer, having given up on turning around his waning form. Long-planned succession duly followed, but the downturn in results against South Africa and India was less expected and Buttler may still be getting to grips with the job. At the top of the order, Jason Roy has been dropped and Jonny Bairstow has been crocked, meaning an unexpected return for the divisive Alex Hales. He is the country’s most travelled franchise cricketer and likes Australian conditions, so carries big expectations. In the middle order, Harry Brook’s emergence as a star in the making appears to have plugged the Morgan gap more successfully than anyone dared to hope for.

What chance do England have of taking home the trophy?

Moeen made a point of putting forward hosts Australia and world number ones India as the most fancied sides and the bookies agree. England are generally available at about 4/1, making them third favourites. They are grouped with their Ashes rivals in the Super 12 stage, so will get an early chance to benchmark themselves against the holders.

Can England unlock Stokes?

Stokes has not always found a role in England's T20 side.
Stokes has not always found a role in England’s T20 side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Given his peerless status within English cricket, Stokes’ T20I record makes for curious reading. He has played just 34 times in the format and last took the field for his country almost 18 months ago. As a batter he has been particularly under-utilised, with a top-score of 47no, an average of 20.09 and a relatively modest strike-rate of 136.84. Buttler has made it clear he has no intention of wasting his explosiveness and competitive spirit in the lower order anymore and has earmarked a spot at number four. Having showed his pedigree up the order in the Indian Premier League, he will be eager to make his presence felt on the global stage.

What is their biggest weakness?

Death bowling. The ongoing absence of Jofra Archer continues to sting and their inability to shut things down at the business end ultimately led to their exit from last year’s World Cup. Jordan had a bad day at a bad time but came back fitter, stronger and more able to land his top pace over the summer and will keep putting his hand up for the role. Left-armer Reece Topley has also emerged as an option and should find conditions suited to his high release.

