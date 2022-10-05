Hull beat Wigan as reported incoming boss Pedro Martins watches on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pedro Martins watched from the stands as Hull ended a run of five consecutive defeats with a 2-1 win at home to Wigan.

The former Olympiacos boss is reportedly set to replace Shota Arveladze, who was dismissed by owner Acun Ilicali last Friday, on a long-term contract.

Martins must have had slight consternation about the job in hand once Will Keane opened the scoring after 14 minutes for a Wigan side who had won their last four games on their travels.

But the hosts were the better team in the first half and equalised seven minutes later through Dimitrios Pelkas.

Wigan could have moved into the play-offs with a positive result, but they left East Yorkshire with nothing when Oscar Estupinan powerfully headed home Callum Elder’s corner after 65 minutes.

Martins would also have liked what he saw in the early stages as Hull looked sprightly and competent in possession.

That was until Keane scored against his former employers.

Thelo Aasgaard was given too much space on the right, but his low cross into the six-yard box was outstanding.

Keane still showed perfect awareness to nudge past Jacob Greaves and head home.

Wigan’s opening goal might have led to an erosion in confidence from a Hull team who have by far the shakiest defence in the league.

Instead, and perhaps inspired by the presence of Martins, they rallied gamely under interim head coach Andy Dawson.

Dogukan Sinik was especially impressive and demanded more from Cyrus Christie, who made an awful hash of a fine cross-field delivery when in a decent position.

Perhaps aware of the threat of Sinik on the left, Wigan gave Lewie Coyle the freedom of East Yorkshire to send from the right a lovely, reaching cross that led to the equaliser.

Pelkas still need to be strong to escape his marker and head into the roof of the net – although goalkeeper Ben Amos might have reacted a touch quicker.

Amos did much better after 39 minutes to deny Alfie Jones with a deft flick over the crossbar, Elder this time the provider with a neat corner.

Wigan improved after the restart and, if anything, looked the more likely scorers for a sustained period early in the second half and at the death.

Indeed, Keane was denied a second after 51 minutes with an opportunistic effort from Max Power’s cross that was instinctively parried to safety by Nathan Baxter.

But, just when it seemed that the Latics would kick on, Estupinan brushed aside centre-back Jack Whatmough with a textbook set-piece header.

Chances were at a premium thereafter, but Wigan manager Leam Richardson ought to have no complaints.

Martins will also have much to consider ahead of his impending arrival at the MKM Stadium.