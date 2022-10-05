Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor knows Rotherham must improve after debut ends in draw with Millwall

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 10:53 pm
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor (Danny Lawson/PA)

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said he saw the good and bad of his new side after his reign started with a 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Taylor was appointed as the Millers new boss on Tuesday after agreeing to leave League One Exeter and he was thrown straight into Championship action.

He enjoyed the perfect start as Dan Barlaser’s penalty inside the opening 10 minutes put his new side ahead.

But a brilliant goal by Zian Flemming – blasting into the top corner from 25 yards – denied him a winning start and earned Millwall a worthy point.

Taylor, 40, was pleased to be up and running but knows his side will need to improve if they are to build on their good start to the season under former boss Paul Warne.

He said: “I enjoyed it. I really enjoyed the first half an hour, our physicality, we dominated that first period, it gave us a platform in the game.

“From that point on we were a little bit open and a little bit chaotic and we lacked a bit of quality at times in the game. I couldn’t fault the amount of energy those boys put into it.

“Lots to work on and lots of ways to get more positive impacts in the game. I think certain aspects of the game can be improved straight away.

“We could have taken the easy option tonight and sat in the stands and judge from afar. But we wanted to be part of it, we wanted the players who took the team last week to concentrate on their job and play, it was important we took responsibility.

“We have seen what is good about this team but also areas to improve.”

Taylor will know his side were fortunate to take a point as Millwall created far better chances in the second half.

Flemming saw a free-kick tipped onto the crossbar while Tom Bradshaw had two opportunities to give the Lions a first away win since March.

The Dutchman was the star of the show for Millwall and boss Gary Rowett thinks more is to come.

“Zian is a talented boy and he is going to benefit massively from games like this, a physical game that you don’t get in the Eredivisie,” he said.

“He is going to learn and get better and better. A great left-foot strike, hit the crossbar with his right, he has got a little bit of everything. He will get better and better.”

Of his side’s point, Rowett: “As an away performance it was much better than we have had recently. I liked our response, we didn’t go under, we didn’t shrink, we kept control and controlled large parts of the game.

“They had one shot on goal, we had a number of glaringly good chances. There were lots of things to be enthused by.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Sadia Kabeya, centre, will start England’s World Cup opener against Fiji (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sadia Kabeya to start for England as Abby Dow makes bench for Fiji clash
The Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the team’s disappointing start to the season (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
David Beckham scored one of the most memorable goals in English football on this day in 2006 (Phil Noble/PA)
On this day in 2001: David Beckham fires England to World Cup with Greece…
Australia will leave their first-choice bowling attack, which includes captain Pat Cummins (shown), on the other side of the country for Sunday’s Twenty20 match against England in Perth as they prepare to host the format’s World Cup (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia rest first-choice bowling attack against England before T20 World Cup
Steve Bruce insists he is the right man for the job (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steve Bruce convinced he is still the man to turn around West Brom’s fortunes
Erling Haaland gestures to the fans at the end of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola denies rumours of Real Madrid release clause for Erling Haaland
Alex Neil said he had a gameplan (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Neil delighted his Stoke ‘game-plan’ paid off against Burnley
Graham Potter said Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’ after his standout display against AC Milan revitalised Chelsea’s Champions League campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter says Reece James’ potential is ‘beyond the sky’
Kyle Walker’s World Cup place could be in danger due to an abdominal injury (Simon Marper/PA)
Kyle Walker World Cup worry as Pep Guardiola confirms he will be out ‘a…
Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Watford boss ended in disappointment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks