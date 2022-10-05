Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic not using 20-minute stoppage time as excuse for loss to Swansea

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 11:09 pm
Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Watford boss ended in disappointment (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Slaven Bilic refused to blame the freak circumstances that extended his first home game as Watford manager by 20 minutes for the goal that gave Swansea a 2-1 victory.

Ben Cabango headed home in the eighth minute of time added on after play had been stopped for almost 10 minutes near the end of normal time when the officials’ communication equipment failed.

“It is a situation that doesn’t happen very often, I don’t want to say it was the reason we lost the game, I think it affected both teams,” said Bilic, who confirmed he intended to bring in long-time lieutenant Julian Dicks as his number two.

Bilic lamented injuries to defenders Mario Gaspar and Francisco Sierralta, both to groin problems, for Cabango not being picked up from Ryan Manning’s free-kick.

“We were short of players anyway and now we have more injuries,” he said. “The whole defensive line was not a normal one. It should not have happened anyway. A lot of goals come from set-pieces but the guy was alone in the middle, it is very hard to accept it.

“You can’t blame the players who came on but we lost the shape we had in the first half.”

Ismaila Sarr, on his 100th Hornets appearance, fired Watford ahead in the 34th minute from Ken Sema’s cross.

But Swansea, who had seen Michael Obafemi’s reply ruled out for offside before half-time, levelled in the 52nd minute through Olivier Ntcham’s strike from the edge of the box, which went in off Christian Kabasele.

“I expected us to be more brave,” said Bilic, who had seen his side win 4-0 at Stoke in his first game in charge on Sunday.

“We did not start on the front foot, not confident enough but I’m quite pleased with the way we played. We had another big chance to go 2-0 up. They didn’t create a lot of chances – we created more.”

Swansea manager Russell Martin hailed Cabango for popping up with a rare goal.

“I’m so pleased for him,” he said. “Ben should have had a goal before now but it was a brilliant header. He is a warrior who is starting to develop other traits and if he scores more goals it will be all the better for us.”

Martin was also happy with the way referee Tim Robinson and his officials handled difficult circumstances.

“I thought they dealt with it really well,” he said. “They communicated it really well, it was not an easy situation for them. Our message to the players was to stay brave.”

Watford were convinced they should have had a penalty for handball right at the end and surrounded first referee Robinson and then a linesman.

“It was a push on our player in the melee,” Martin said. “I thought the referee did well to spot that. We managed the game brilliantly.”

