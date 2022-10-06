Barnsley duo Jack Aitchison and Luca Connell pushing for starts against Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barnsley duo Jack Aitchison and Luca Connell pushing for starts against Exeter

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 9:59 am
Jack Aitchison could return to the starting line-up (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jack Aitchison and Luca Connell could return to the starting line-up for Barnsley as they take on Exeter.

The pair returned to the bench against Fleetwood after hamstring injuries, with Aitchison coming on as an 86th-minute substitute.

Forward Slobodan Tedic remains a doubt with a back problem.

Conor McCarthy has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while Matty Wolfe is another who will be missing with an ankle issue.

Interim Exeter manager Kevin Nicholson is battling an ongoing injury crisis.

Nicholson will take charge of his first league game at Oakwell after Matt Taylor’s departure to Rotherham.

Jonathan Grounds is set to miss out again with a calf injury sustained against Burton on September 17, while Timothee Dieng (hamstring), Sam Stubbs (knee), Cheick Diabate (foot) and Kyle Taylor (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Matt Jay is pushing for a return to the starting XI after scoring in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Southampton Under-21s.

