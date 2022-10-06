Harry Kane leads tributes to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harry Kane leads tributes to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 2:57 pm
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died at the age of 61 (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died at the age of 61 (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have paid tribute to Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who has died at the age of 61.

The club confirmed the death of the highly-respected Italian on Thursday morning.

Ventrone joined Spurs alongside Antonio Conte in November 2021 and his popularity among the first-team squad has been demonstrated in the hours since the news was announced.

England captain Kane said on Twitter: “A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero.

“My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof.”

Son, who had credited Ventrone for being the inspiration behind his hat-trick against Leicester last month, joined Kane in hailing the impact of the experienced coach.

“The world has lost a truly special person,” Son wrote on Instagram.

“Gian, you helped me get through the hardest times, and together we celebrated some some incredible memories. I cannot put in enough words my gratitude to you, and how much I owe to you.

“We will miss you so, so much. Thank you for everything my friend. I am sending all of my love to you and all of your family.”

Ventrone built his reputation at Juventus, where he first met Conte as a player.

Nicknamed ‘the Marine’ due to his intense fitness sessions, the Italian played his part in the Serie A club winning numerous trophies.

Before his stint with Spurs, Ventrone worked alongside Fabio Cannavaro at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou, but he left in September 2021 and Conte took him to north London two months later.

While Ventrone quickly put the players through their paces, it was during pre-season when his methods came under the spotlight.

Tottenham players took part in brutal training runs in sweltering heat in Seoul, South Korea, and the likes of Kane and Son could be seen vomiting on the side of the pitch.

But Ventrone remained extremely well-liked by the squad and Spurs said they were “devastated” as they announced his death at 10am.

The club said in a statement: “As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

Ryan Sessegnon described Ventrone as “an amazing person” and added on Twitter: “(He) was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better. My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian Piero at this difficult time RIP Prof.”

Richarlison, who had only spent a matter of months with the Italian after joining from Everton in the summer, tweeted: “Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me.

“He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him… much more than he can imagine. Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated.”

Ventrone made his name under Marcello Lippi at Juventus and together the pair went on to help Italy win the 2006 World Cup.

The Turin outfit described him as “one of the historic names at Juventus at the turn of the century”.

They added in a statement: “We will always remember his attention to detail, his work philosophy and, perhaps his greatest talent, the understanding that football – and especially the fundamental components of conditioning and athleticism – was gradually entering a new era. A new era that, in part, he helped write.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jess Fishlock celebrates her match-winner for Wales in their World Cup play-off tie (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jess Fishlock: Winning goal was a moment dreams are made of
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts side lost 3-0 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson laments ‘poor goals’ as Hearts slip to defeat against Fiorentina
Mikel Arteta’s side are in fine form (Nick Potts/PA)
A good night’s work for Mikel Arteta’s much-changed Arsenal
Brendan Rodgers says he has twice had offers to leave Leicester (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers reveals he has twice rejected offers to leave Leicester
Abi Harrison celebrates her goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison’s extra-time winner
Wales’ Jess Fishlock (right) celebrates scoring her side’s winner against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jess Fishlock fires extra-time winner as Wales beat Bosnia in World Cup play-off
Christian Kouame celebrates scoring for Fiorentina (PA)
Hearts’ hopes of progress in Europe suffer blow after defeat to Fiorentina
Eddie Nketiah scored for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Comfortable Europa League win for much-changed Arsenal
David Moyes was pleased after West Ham’s 1-0 win at Anderlecht (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham showing signs of return to form after Anderlecht win, says David Moyes
Millwall midfielder Ryan Leonard has been nursing a hamstring issue (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ryan Leonard still out for Millwall’s game with Middlesbrough

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks