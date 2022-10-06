Kenny Dougall suspended for Blackpool for visit of Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall is suspended for the visit of Watford, with his absence adding to a lengthy injury list.

Dougall picked up his fifth booking of the season in the midweek draw at Sunderland and must serve a one-game ban.

Jordan Gabriel is awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of a freak injury sustained away from the football pitch, while James Husband is close to recovering from a calf problem.

Jake Beesley, Keshi Anderson, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart and Rhys Williams are all long-term absentees.

New Hornets boss Slaven Bilic saw his side pick up three fresh injury concerns in their last-minute defeat by Swansea.

Yaser Asprilla tried to play through a knock before being substituted early in the second half, with defenders Mario Gaspar and Francisco Sierralta both forced off before the end of the game.

Aston Villa loanee Kortney Hause could help bolster the backline, provided he is passed fit to reclaim his place in the squad.

James Morris may be asked to fill a gap again after making his league debut off the bench last time out, with Mattie Pollock also an option.