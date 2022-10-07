Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Erling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.

The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged his old club to make the move.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly in demand (Nick Potts/PA)

Managerless Wolves could hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend, according to Sky Sports. The former Spain boss was sacked by Sevilla on Wednesday night and is reportedly wanted by the Molineux club to replace Bruno Lage.

Social media round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Man United could soon be up, with Galatasaray understood to be keen on him #MUFC https://t.co/K0R0Y3JXB4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 7, 2022

To be clear. Erling Haaland contract doesn’t include specific clause for any specific club ❌🔵 #MCFC There will be [not now…] a release clause available for all the clubs. …no sense now, as he’s very happy at Manchester City. More on Leão & Haaland: https://t.co/UW5kbVtQNd pic.twitter.com/hBnG7aijDa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2022

Players to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo: Turkish publication Fotomac reports Galatasaray want to sign the 37-year-old Manchester United forward.

N’Golo Kante: French publication Footmercato reports the 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder believes his side will not offer him an extension next summer.