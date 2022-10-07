Eddie Howe had faith in the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe had faith in the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 9:14 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe put his faith in the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe put his faith in the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Howe put his faith in the Premier League after being offered the Newcastle job by the club’s Saudi-backed owners.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds an 80 per cent stake, celebrated a year in charge at St James’ Park on Friday having completed its takeover amid controversy over the source of its wealth.

However, Howe, who was asked to replace Steve Bruce as head coach within weeks, was happy to accept after the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test, which had until the last minute proved a significant hurdle, had been passed.

Asked on Friday if he understood why some people were and still are uncomfortable about that, the 44-year-old, who has been allowed to invest around £210million during his time on Tyneside to date, said: “Yes, I do and I understand the question.

“But for me, the directors’ and owners’ test ratified by the Premier League, I have to have faith in that process.

“Obviously I’ve been the decision-maker behind where some of that money has gone, and I’ve looked at it purely from a football perspective trying to recruit the best players for Newcastle.”

Howe has repeatedly faced questions over the club’s ownership with Amnesty International in particular expressing ongoing concerns over the Gulf state’s human rights record, but has always insisted his focus must remain on football.

He said: “Everything for me is about trying to get the best out of the players that I have every single day, and hopefully that shows when we play.

“I’ve never veered too far from that in my management career and I think that’s vitally important for me.”

For all the criticism levelled at Newcastle and their fans since the takeover, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia remain strategic allies and trading partners and while Howe acknowledged that, he does not feel qualified to enter into political debate.

He said: “If I start engaging in those conversations, I go into an area where I’m not comfortable. I don’t have the knowledge.”

Villarreal's former Arsenal boss Unai Emery turned down the Newcastle job
Villarreal’s former Arsenal boss Unai Emery turned down the Newcastle job (Niall Carson/PA)

Instead, the former Bournemouth boss will concentrate on the job which has seen him, with the help of significant transfer funds, transform Newcastle from relegation certainties to European hopefuls, something he would not have been able to do had first choice Unai Emery accepted the job.

Howe, whose side faces Brentford on Saturday, said: “The moment I found out it was myself and Unai going for the job, I sort of resigned myself that it wasn’t going to be mine for obvious reasons – you look at his track record and the clubs that he’s managed.

“Then it happened very quickly and things changed. You go from thinking what could have been to… Well, I won’t swear, but then the reality of the situation is that you’re going into a club in desperate need of points in a relegation battle, so there’s an immediate realisation that you have to start work.

“You’re in at the deep end, you have to do well.”

