Shrewsbury waiting on goalkeeper Marko Marosi ahead of MK Dons game

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi will be assessed ahead of Shrewsbury’s clash with MK Dons.

Marosi missed out against Cheltenham with a finger injury meaning Harry Burgoyne could deputise between the sticks again.

Full-back George Nurse is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after picking up an ACL injury against Burton.

Forward Dan Udoh (knee) is also out of action.

There are no fresh injury concerns for MK Dons ahead of their trip to Shropshire.

Full-back Daniel Oyegoke could line-up despite being substituted against Peterborough, but manager Liam Manning revealed the decision was precautionary.

Forward Mo Eisa is edging closer to a return following a long spell on the sidelines, and could be back in training in a couple of weeks.

Defender Tennai Watson is the other long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.