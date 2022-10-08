Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to remain positive for Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson wants St Johnstone to remain positive for Celtic clash

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 9:14 am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants his players to relish Celtic’s visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants his players to relish Celtic’s visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson believes his St Johnstone side should be inspired rather than intimidated by the visit of Celtic on Saturday.

The Hoops travel to McDiarmid Park on Saturday lunchtime on the back of a 3-1 Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday night but still top of the cinch Premiership and heavy favourites to bring three points back from Perth.

The Saints boss surveyed one of the toughest fixtures in the calendar and looked for his players to be positive.

He said: “As a professional footballer you always want to play against the best. You want to test yourself and challenge yourself.

“If you wanted easy games all the time play a different sport – or don’t play sport at all, really, in my opinion.

“You always want to challenge yourself and try to compete and be the best you can be.

“I will ask my players to go out and give a good account of themselves and perform to the highest level they can and hopefully we can get something. If we don’t, we can move on to the next game.

“Celtic are a top team, big squad, lots of good players and it is always going to be tough against them.”

Saints lost for the first time in four games when they went down 2-1 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in midweek but Davidson insists there was no blow to confidence.

He said: “There was frustration from Wednesday night.

“If you watch the game we played quite well, some of our football was not too bad at times. In the second half we just lacked that bravery to get back into the game.

“That’s what I was most disappointed about. We controlled a lot of the game but we didn’t ask enough questions of Kilmarnock’s back line and goalkeeper so something to work on, but there is a lot of positives there.

“Theo Blair came on and scored his first goal, young Max (Kucheriavyi) came on and played really well. Ali Crawford started the game and did well so a lot of positives there from guys who haven’t been starting normally.

“The games come thick and fast at the moment. It is an early kick-off tomorrow and it is about recovering from Wednesday night. Obviously playing on the artificial surface affects the body differently so we need to make sure we are ready for the game on Saturday.”

