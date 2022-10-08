Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes later kick-off time can be trailblazer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes later kick-off time can be trailblazer

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:04 pm
About 4,000 Aberdeen fans are expected at Tannadice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes their trial kick-off time against Dundee United could be a trailblazer.

The cinch Premiership match at Tannadice will start at 6pm on Saturday in a bid to attract more fans.

Goodwin feels the new time could allow more young supporters to attend and also make for a better contest.

The Irishman said: “Over the years things have changed quite drastically with the broadcasters involved and we’ve had lunchtime kick-offs, evening kick-offs and football on a Friday night. This is a new one, six o’clock on a Saturday but I’m very open-minded.

“The fact that we’re bringing 4,000 supporters down the road from Aberdeen would suggest that our fans are behind it too.

“If it is successful, then no doubt everybody else out there will want to follow suit and if it doesn’t go according to plan, then we can always revert back to the traditional three o’clock kick-off. I think it’s worth trying. As I said if it is a success, then no doubt that’s the way we’ll go in the future.”

Goodwin, who will begin a touchline ban despite plans to appeal his suspension for criticising Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous, added:  “As a player I’ve always preferred to play in evening games under the lights. There’s always a bit of slickness on the surface as well with the dew at that time of the evening. Hopefully it will make for a very good entertaining game.

“No doubt the atmosphere will be excellent. I’ve always enjoyed going to Tannadice whether it’s as a player or as a manager. I don’t often get a great reception but I’ve always enjoyed being there because it is a fantastic stadium.

“The Dundee United fans are always very vocal and with the volume of Aberdeen fans were going to bring with us hopefully that will generate a good atmosphere which will hopefully help to make it a good occasion for everybody.

“I think for a number of reasons the 6pm kick-off could be a success. If I had to think about my own situation with a young family, my young boy for instance plays football early on a Saturday morning.

“So, for all the mums and dads that want to go along and watch their children and not have to be rushing back from that football to go and catch a bus or a train to go somewhere, I think that will will appeal to a lot of people out there.

“Both clubs should be congratulated for thinking outside the box, trying something a little different. Hopefully Aberdeen come out on top, that’s what I want, but hopefully the whole occasion for everybody is a success.”

Dons winger Vicente Besuijen hopes the new time can boost the crowd.

“For us it doesn’t matter but what does matter for us is that maybe more kids can come, more families,” the Dutchman said. “You want to play in big stadiums in front of thousands of fans.

“It’s an important game, every game is important. But the thing that excites me the most is that we will have 4,000 fans that will come with us. I think that is amazing. As a team it gives us spirit as well.

“As a player that gives you energy. I always say I want to give them a show, we want to give them a show. It gives us the support behind us that we need.”

