Cantona ready for a fight and Alonso begins new job – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Eric Cantona was ready for a scrap.

Xabi Alonso the manager.

Eddie Nketiah enjoyed his Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes reflected on victory.

A good 3 points. Progress for the Europa League 💪 pic.twitter.com/6yfKVRGNhP — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 6, 2022

And Casemiro.

Georginio Wijnaldum was in good spirits.

Exciting day with the medical experts. My plaster has been removed 🙌🏾 wow that feels so much better🙏🏾#recovery #hospital #medical pic.twitter.com/yDv1HxGXNM — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 7, 2022

Cycling

Chris Froome is excited to go back to Japan.

…traditional tea ceremonies. I even got to be an Emperor one year! 🎎I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us this year 😄 pic.twitter.com/p0un2GMD5O — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) October 7, 2022

Snooker

Mark Williams kept fans updated with his travel progress.

Me for the next 13 hours , what to watch . #elvissulosedtobegoog pic.twitter.com/qLLYdCAQ0o — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 6, 2022

Covid clear ; still in customs , it's only 9 o clock I still got just over 4 hours to get my bags get to hotel shower and play 😎😎😎 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 7, 2022

Well I made it 😂😂😂, eyes are burning to say the least. #nearky39hiuenokioatsll pic.twitter.com/xzijCgRFiz — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) October 7, 2022

Darts

Michael van Gerwen prepared with a cheeky Nando’s.

Here we go the last 8 of the World Grand Prix. Looking forward to this evening, I’m feeling great and my form is getting better and better. Just finished my Nando’s now it’s back to the hotel to start getting ready. Thank you for all the support 💚💚 see you all tonight . pic.twitter.com/gx09VAQPMj — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 7, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris was ready for action in Japan.

🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 7, 2022

Tennis

New shoes for Coco.

new color way 😎 pic.twitter.com/uOKH0g9pl6 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) October 7, 2022