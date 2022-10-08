Left-back Cristiano Montano set to return for Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston are set to have left-back Cristiano Montano back from injury for the cinch Premiership clash with Ross County.

Esmael Gonvcalves (back) and Jack Fitzwater (hamstring) will remain on the sidelines though.

Long-term injury victim Tom Parkes (knee) is also out.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could ring the changes after a 5-0 home defeat by Motherwell in midweek.

Full-backs George Harmon (hamstring) and Connor Randall (broken leg) remain on the sidelines.

Attacker Alex Samuel is also out with a long-term knee injury.