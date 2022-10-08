Billy McKay on target as Inverness beat Partick Thistle to take share of lead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness moved level on points with Partick Thistle after a 1-0 win over the 10-man cinch Championship leaders on Friday night.

Billy McKay took advantage of a mishit clearance to hit the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

The Caley Jags had already gone close when Kevin Holt cleared Robbie Deas’ header off the line before Kyle Turner was sent off for a late challenge on Roddy MacGregor five minutes before the break.

Inverness almost doubled their lead late on, but Aaron Muirhead cleared George Oakley’s shot off the line.