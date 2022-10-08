Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:10 pm
Dom Young stood out in England’s win over Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dom Young stood out in England’s win over Fiji (Martin Rickett/PA)

England coach Shaun Wane singled out Dom Young after watching his side flex their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford.

The 22-year-old Newcastle Knights winger scored one of England’s nine tries and laid on others before half-time for his centre Kallum Watkins and captain George Williams to press his case for inclusion in the tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park next Saturday.

With right winger Tom Makinson set to face Samoa after being rested for the warm-up game, Young is thought to be vying with veteran Ryan Hall for the left-wing spot and Wane says his mind is mind up, admitting the former Huddersfield player has “a good chance”.

England squad announcement and press conference – Worsley Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club
Shaun Wane was impressed by the performance of Dom Young (PA)

“I thought Dom was good,” Wane said. “He carried the ball strong and his skill was good. Overall it was a great first game for him.

“He’s done some outstanding things with Newcastle this year but the thing that impressed me most was his carries out of yardage – that troubled Fiji.

“He’s been great in camp as well, he’s fitted in well, I’ve been impressed by him.

“It definitely makes my selection harder. It’s  going to be a good week this week, I’m looking forward to it.

England v Fiji – International Test Match – AJ Bell Stadium
Dom Young scored one and made two more of England’s tries (PA)

“All three are great wingers, that’s my job (to pick two), have to win that game next Saturday.

Williams was also impressed by the young newcomer, saying: “He’s a freak of nature, big, strong fast. He set me up for a try so I owe him one.”

England led 28-0 at the break and, although they lost some cohesion after Wane emptied the rest of his bench, the coach was well satisfied with the display and said the squad had emerged free from injury.

“It was very impressive with the conditions and players not knowing each other that well,” he said. “Some of the skill we showed was really impressive.

“Our defence was good. They’re a big physical team, although I know they had quite a few missing, but we were very patient with the ball.”

Fiji, who had former Leeds boss Brian McDermott in their coaching box, were semi-finalists in each of the last four tournaments but will need a drastic improvement if they are to trouble Australia in their opening game next Saturday.

They rarely looked capable of breaching England’s watertight defence and their misery was compounded by injuries to Brandon Wakeham, Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu and Kylen Miller.

“There’s not much to take out of it,” admitted McDermott, who says he was  asked by Fiji coaching director Dave Furner to step in in his absence to provide valuable experience to the backroom team.

Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack – Challenge Cup – John Smith’s Stadium
Brian McDermott will take the positives from Fiji’s display (PA)

“England were very good. We gave them some opportunities but they exploited them really well. They’re in good shape.

“I’ll look at it again to see if there are any positives but they’re hurting. It was a really disappointing performance and they know it.

“If that’s how ugly we can be, we work on that. It’s important we stick together. In my short time with the players, it’s a very tight group and they’re loyal to each other.

“I stepped in with not much notice but in a few days I’ve found it’s a fantastic group, who work incredibly hard and I’m looking forward to the next few weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Bloomfield celebrated his first league win as Colchester boss (Tim Goode/PA).
Matt Bloomfield praises Colchester spirit after sealing first league win
Darren Moore felt the win was better than Sheffield Wednesday’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points
Russell Martin’s side continued their winning run (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin calls for ‘relentless’ attitude as Swansea win again
Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield
Chris Forino (PA)
Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford
Omari Patrick scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool
Dipo Akinyemi scored a hat-trick as Ayr beat Queen’s Park 5-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dipo Akinyemi nets hat-trick as five-goal Ayr ease past Queen’s Park
Frank Nouble scored the winner for Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Frank Nouble winner earns Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield first league victory
Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji
Giorgos Giakoumakis scores late winner as leaders Celtic edge past Motherwell

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks