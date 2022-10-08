Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return in 2024

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:11 pm
Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the current season. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the current season. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula One grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.

Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri for next season.

Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.

Oscar Piastri will replace Ricciardo at McLaren from 2023.
Oscar Piastri will replace Ricciardo at McLaren from 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead will be gunning for a drive the following year.

“To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of, I knew they were they were talking for a while and I knew though they were very interested in Pierre,” he said, shortly after qualifying 11th for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“Let’s say I was prepared for that and no surprise so we were trying to, let’s say, navigate our way around that and figure out what was next.

“But I think the reality is now I won’t be on the grid in 2023, I think it’s now just trying to set up for for ’24.

“I think that there could be some better opportunities then so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set.”

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a role as reserve driver at Mercedes and revealed he intends to be in and around F1 as opposed to seeking race seats elsewhere.

“Certainly the plan is still to be involved in F1,” he added.

“It’s kind of like just hitting pause for a little bit as I see it – and let’s say as far as my F1 career goes the full intention is (to be driving) for ’24.

Ricciardo qualified 11th for Sunday's race at Suzuka.
Ricciardo qualified 11th for Sunday’s race at Suzuka. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Sure it could open up opportunities to maybe do some of that stuff but I if I feel it’s going to deviate away from my target then I will still say it’s not really where I’m looking.

“As fun or cool as it sounds to compete in something else the truth is, mentally, I’m not there yet. I’m still so so engaged in this and I think a bit of time off out of a seat will probably do me good.

“I would probably use that as opposed to trying to jump in something else and stay busy in a different category. I’d say pretty convincingly it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.”

Ricciardo has been ever-present in F1 since debuting for the now-defunct Hispania Racing at the 2011 British Grand Prix, going on to race for Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Renault before joining McLaren in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eddie Howe’s side hammered Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)
He’s a bargain – Eddie Howe applauds big-money Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad
Matt Bloomfield celebrated his first league win as Colchester boss (Tim Goode/PA).
Matt Bloomfield praises Colchester spirit after sealing first league win
Darren Moore felt the win was better than Sheffield Wednesday’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points
Russell Martin’s side continued their winning run (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin calls for ‘relentless’ attitude as Swansea win again
Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield
Chris Forino (PA)
Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford
Omari Patrick scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool
Dipo Akinyemi scored a hat-trick as Ayr beat Queen’s Park 5-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dipo Akinyemi nets hat-trick as five-goal Ayr ease past Queen’s Park

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks