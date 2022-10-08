Euro 2024 qualifying competition – all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2024 qualifying competition – all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s draw

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:12 pm
The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the opening match of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the opening match of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifying competition takes place in Frankfurt on Sunday.

Here the PA news agency looks at what to expect.

What time is the draw due to start, and where is it happening?

Fifty-three countries will enter qualification for Euro 2024
Fifty-three countries will enter qualification for Euro 2024 (Adam Davy/PA)

The draw is scheduled to begin at 11am UK time, and will be conducted at Frankfurt’s Festhalle exhibition centre.

How will it work?

Gareth Southgate's England will be in the second pot of seeds for Sunday's draw
Gareth Southgate’s England will be in the second pot of seeds for Sunday’s draw (John Walton/PA)

Fifty-three countries will enter the draw. Hosts Germany qualify automatically and Russia have been excluded from qualification due to the invasion of Ukraine.

There will be seven groups of five teams and three groups of six. The four countries who made it through to next summer’s Nations League finals – the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy – are guaranteed to be placed in a five-team group.

England, Scotland and Wales are in seeding pot two, while the Republic of Ireland are in pot three and Northern Ireland are in pot five out of six.

Who qualifies?

The top two teams from each group will go through to the finals, while 12 more teams will battle it out for three additional spots via play-offs to be played in March 2024.

The winners of the groups in Leagues A, B and C of the Nations League – which includes Scotland – are guaranteed at least a play-off place if they fail to finish in the top two of their qualifying group.

Will any teams be kept apart?

Ukraine will be kept apart from Belarus in Sunday's draw
Ukraine will be kept apart from Belarus in Sunday’s draw (David Parry/PA)

Belarus and Ukraine cannot face each other. Belarus are aiding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and during the Nations League had to play their home matches behind closed doors in Serbia. Armenia and Azerbaijan will also be kept apart, as will Gibraltar and Spain.

A maximum of two countries designated as ‘winter venues’ can be drawn together – these are Belarus, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway.

Pairings that would lead to excessive travelling have also been declared, and will be capped at a maximum of one pairing per group.

When will the matches be played?

The group stage of qualification will all take place next year, during the March, June, September, October and November international breaks.

When does Euro 2024 kick off?

Berlin's Olympiastadion will host the Euro 2024 final on July 14
Berlin’s Olympiastadion will host the Euro 2024 final on July 14 (Adam Davy/PA)

The tournament starts in Munich on Friday, June 14, 2024. The final will be staged in Berlin on July 14 with 10 cities in total hosting matches.

