Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up title

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:12 pm
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Formula One world champion-elect Max Verstappen survived being hauled in front of the stewards to start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix on pole position after causing a near-miss with the McLaren of Lando Norris during qualifying.

Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris after they narrowly avoided a collision but it was the Dutchman who was later reprimanded for the incident.

The Red Bull driver will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.

But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps.

“We were on our out lap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane,” explained Verstappen.

“But I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.

“But if he had just a bit more respect for me…because everyone is anyway lining up and I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also unhappy with the move made by Norris, although it was Verstappen who was hit with a reprimand from the stewards after an investigation.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was unimpressed (PA)

“There is a gentleman’s agreement between the drivers that when you get to that part of the circuit that you hold position and you file through the last corner one by one,” he said.

“So, Lando decided that he wants to jump the queue as they head up to that final chicane. They were following each other around the lap until that point. I don’t think (Max) expected it. He was warming the tyres up to start the lap. They go one-by-one through the chicane.

“They are all doing different things on the out lap and I can only assume that Lando wanted to blitz it into 130R and the chicane.”

Norris had earlier suggested Verstappen should have received a penalty for causing the flashpoint, telling Sky Sports: “There is no rule on doing what you can do but doing what he did is something you cannot do.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Lando Norris frustrated Max Verstappen (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“People always overtake before the last corner, even though everyone always agrees to it (the gentleman’s agreement), everyone always does it.

“It doesn’t matter, he probably would have done the same if he was in my situation but I wouldn’t have swerved at him if I was in his situation.”

Asked whether he would have expected a penalty had roles been reversed, Norris replied: “Oh yes, for sure.”

Verstappen ultimately set the fastest time, just 0.10 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Charles Leclerc will line up second on the grid in Suzuka (Toru Hanai/AP)

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris was eighth for McLaren with Esteban Ocon ninth and Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin rounding out the top 10.

F1 returned to Japan this year for the first time since 2019 and could see Verstappen secure another title.

Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Verstappen, left, was unimpressed by the driving of Lando Norris (Toru Hanai/AP)

The 25-year-old insists he remains fully focused on the track as the furore over the 2021 budget caps rumbles on.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton.

With the FIA set to announce their findings on Monday, Verstappen will be keen to seal this year’s title in advance of any potential fall-out.

