Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to show no fear against Liverpool

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:12 pm
Mikel Arteta does not want his Arsenal players to show any fear against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta does not want his Arsenal players to show any fear against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to have no fear when they take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners’ great start to the new campaign has sent them to the Premier League summit and the feel-good factor at the club continued last weekend with a derby victory over Tottenham.

Liverpool pose the next test for Arteta’s young charges, who have failed to score in any of their last six matches against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal have not scored in their last six games against Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Recent results between the teams weigh heavily in the favour of the Merseyside outfit but the Spaniard has the ultimate faith in his talented group of players.

He said: “To win those matches you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams.

“If you don’t have that component then you have fear and fear is the worst enemy, especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win matches.

“You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, just the same as we didn’t go (with any fear) when we played Spurs.”

After Arsenal downed rivals Tottenham last Saturday, ex-boss Arsene Wenger tipped his former club to finish second behind Manchester City this season.

Unicef Soccer Aid England and World XI Training – Champneys Tring
Arsene Wenger has tipped his former club Arsenal to finish second behind Manchester City this season (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It was only last month that Arteta hinted he would like the French great to return to the Emirates in some capacity.

While the 40-year-old insisted they are still trying to bring Wenger back, he joked the comments of his old manager only increase the pressure.

“It’s great people that love the club and know the club so much has such an opinion about us. Now, unfortunately, we have to show that on the pitch and hopefully he is right like he has been right on many occasions,” Arteta added.

“(He’s) more than welcome to come back. We are trying, believe me.”

Arsenal could take a big step to finishing above Liverpool this weekend by beating the away side in the capital.

Victory for the Gunners would open up a 14-point gap between the two teams.

Arteta admitted: “The moment that you get momentum and you are in a good run and you can leave an opponent as far (behind) as possible, psychologically also it is really important.

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Bukayo Saka is expected to return to the Arsenal starting line-up against Liverpool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“To do that and to be 14 points clear of them, we need to beat them and it will be a difficult thing to do but we are willing to try.”

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) remain absent for Arsenal, who are set to recall the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus for Sunday’s match.

The aforementioned fivesome were only named on the bench for the midweek 3-0 win over Bodo/Glimt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eddie Howe’s side hammered Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)
He’s a bargain – Eddie Howe applauds big-money Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad
Matt Bloomfield celebrated his first league win as Colchester boss (Tim Goode/PA).
Matt Bloomfield praises Colchester spirit after sealing first league win
Darren Moore felt the win was better than Sheffield Wednesday’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points
Russell Martin’s side continued their winning run (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin calls for ‘relentless’ attitude as Swansea win again
Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield
Chris Forino (PA)
Chris Forino header hands Wycombe derby victory over Oxford
Omari Patrick scored twice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Omari Patrick double earns Carlisle win at Hartlepool
Dipo Akinyemi scored a hat-trick as Ayr beat Queen’s Park 5-0 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dipo Akinyemi nets hat-trick as five-goal Ayr ease past Queen’s Park

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks