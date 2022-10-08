World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:13 pm
England coach Shaun Wane says he has a “good idea” of his team for next Saturday’s World Cup opener (PA Images/Nick Potts)
But for having to use a crutch to aid his mobility, England coach Shaun Wane would have an extra spring in his step on Saturday morning after watching his side warm up for the World Cup in impressive fashion.

Wane, who is still recovering from knee surgery, was in upbeat mood following England’s 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford which went a long way to helping him finalise his line-up for next Saturday’s tournament opener against Samoa in Newcastle.

Wane reported a clean bill of health following the warm-up game and Wigan second rower John Bateman is the only player in his 24-man squad unavailable for next week as he continues to serve a three-match suspension.

Wane will bring in captain Sam Tomkins, along with the four Grand Finalists from St Helens and Leeds who did not play against Fiji, and says he now knows his best team.

The unanswered questions are which two of the six specialist props he will leave out, where he accommodates the versatile Jack Welsby and must decide whether to promote exciting youngster Dom Young following his sparkling debut on Friday night at the expense of veteran winger Ryan Hall.

“I need to sit down with Lasty (assistant coach Andy Last) and go through the game but I’ve got a good idea of my team,” Wane said.

“I’m looking forward to making some tough choices and having some tough conversations.

England v Fiji – International Test Match – AJ Bell Stadium
England acting captain George Williams (right) celebrates with Dom Young after scoring his side’s fourth try (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“I’ve picked 24 players and they understand they can’t all play but we’re one team and whoever is not in will support us and will get us through to the week after.”

The Wigan trio Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and Harry Smith helped plug the gaps against Fiji, along with Huddersfield centre Jake Wardle, and they will be among a group of players remaining on stand-by in case of injuries.

“There are a few more players in the background keeping fit,” Wane said. “They’ve given up their holidays to make sure that, if we have an injury, they can jump in.

“The sacrifices they’ve made has been immense, to give up family time to do that for the cause is really impressive.

England v Combined Nations Allstars XIII – Mid-Season International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
John Bateman is the only player in England coach’s 24-man World Cup squad unavailable for the opening game (PA Images/Martin Rickett)

“They won’t be in the hotel with us but they will have programmes at home to keep fit and they will be ready to call on.

“I can’t imagine how tough that is for them but they understand the situation and they’re up for it.”

Wane believes England have gone largely under the radar in the build-up to the 16th World Cup but hopes their nine-try destruction of a team that has reached the semi-finals in each of the last three tournaments will send out a message to the doubters.

“There’s been a lot of talk about every other nation, I’m just glad we got out there and performed and that people have seen a glimpse of what we can do,” he said.

“I know we’re going to have massive challenges in this tournament, I know the qualities of the other countries and what we’re up against, but I’m glad people can see that we’ve got a team as well and hopefully they will talk about us now.”

