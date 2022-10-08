A closer look at England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A closer look at England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 1:28 pm
Sarina Wiegman and assistant Arjan Veurink are still unbeaten with England (James Manning/PA)
Sarina Wiegman and assistant Arjan Veurink are still unbeaten with England (James Manning/PA)

England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.

Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.

World Cup qualifying

Ella Toone, centre, and England celebrate their opening goal against North Macedonia in September 2021
Ella Toone, centre, and England celebrate the first goal of the Wiegman era (John Walton/PA)

It took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.

There were 10 in the return fixture in Skopje as well as home and away to Luxembourg and in Latvia, with an astonishing 20 in the home game against the latter in Doncaster – including Lauren Hemp’s first four international goals and hat-tricks also for Beth Mead, Ellen White and super-sub Alessio Russo.

Qualification was secured after a perfect 10 wins and 80 goals without reply, Mead leading the way with 13 while White and Toone scored 10 each – despite White retiring before the final two games against Austria and Luxembourg.

Arnold Clark Cup

A high-level preparation event for the Euros saw England held to their first draws of the Wiegman era, 1-1 against Canada and 0-0 as Spain became the first team to stop them scoring.

They still won the trophy after beating Germany 3-1 in their final game, with late goals from Millie Bright and Fran Kirby after Lina Magull cancelled out White’s opener.

Friendlies

Beth Mead, left, celebrates scoring their side’s fifth goal against the Netherlands in June 2022
Beth Mead, left, and England ran riot against the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA)

Wiegman’s warm-up schedule for the home Euros saw her side take on fellow qualifiers Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, going through the gears perfectly to win all three games.

The highlight came against the manager’s home country as they recovered from falling behind for the first time under Wiegman to win 5-1. Lucy Bronze took just 10 minutes to cancel out Lieke Martens’ goal before Mead struck twice to sandwich two in two minutes from Toone and Hemp.

Friday’s success against the world’s number one team was another feather in Wiegman’s cap.

Euro 2022

Sarina Wiegman lifts the European Championship trophy
Sarina Wiegman lifted the European Championship trophy for the second time in succession (Danny Lawson/PA)

A tense opening win over Austria was forgotten by half-time in the next game, with England already six goals to the good en route to a staggering, swaggering 8-0 rout of well-fancied Norway. Victory over Northern Ireland, with Wiegman absent with Covid-19 and assistant Arjan Veurink directing from the dugout, completed the group stage.

Spain gave them a quarter-final scare with Esther Gonzalez’s opener before Toone equalised late on and Stanway scored a stunning extra-time winner.

Sweden were comprehensively dispatched 4-0 in the semi-final and though Toone’s wonderful Wembley opener was cancelled out by another Magull equaliser, Chloe Kelly had the decisive, trophy-winning say.

Overall record and scorers

Beth Mead celebrates her goal against Austria at Euro 2022
Beth Mead is England’s leading scorer under Wiegman (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wiegman has won 21 of her 23 games in charge, with the only exceptions being the two draws in the Arnold Clark Cup.

Her side have scored 120 goals while Sophia Smith’s goal for the States was only the sixth they have conceded.

Mead is the top scorer with 21 goals in that period with White and Toone contributing 13 each, Stanway 12 and Russo and Hemp 10 apiece. Eighteen different England players have scored altogether for Wiegman, in addition to five opposition own goals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere took maximum points home from Sutton (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon urges Tranmere to keep foot on gas after Sutton success
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is looking for more from his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Hurst admits Grimsby must improve despite claiming first home win in league
Dino Maamria (PA)
Dino Maamria salutes Victor Adeboyejo after point at Peterborough
Eddie Howe’s side hammered Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)
He’s a bargain – Eddie Howe applauds big-money Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad
Matt Bloomfield celebrated his first league win as Colchester boss (Tim Goode/PA).
Matt Bloomfield praises Colchester spirit after sealing first league win
Darren Moore felt the win was better than Sheffield Wednesday’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points
Russell Martin’s side continued their winning run (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin calls for ‘relentless’ attitude as Swansea win again
Former Chesterfield manager John Duncan has died at the age of 73 (PA).
Sir Alex Ferguson leads tributes to former Chesterfield boss John Duncan
Eastleigh scored late to beat Chesterfield 2-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brennan Camp nets dramatic winner for Eastleigh against Chesterfield

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks