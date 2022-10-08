Giorgos Giakoumakis settles dramatic finale in Celtic’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giorgos Giakoumakis settles dramatic finale in Celtic’s favour

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 2:42 pm
St Johnstone’s Andrew Considine scores an own goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Johnstone’s Andrew Considine scores an own goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Giorgos Giakoumakis netted the winner for Celtic in a dramatic finale to their cinch Premiership clash against St Johnstone in Perth.

Defender Alex Mitchell scored a stoppage-time equaliser for St Johnstone to cancel out Andrew Considine’s 42nd-minute own goal and Celtic looked set to drop points for the second consecutive away match in the league.

But Giakoumakis turned home Alexandro Bernabei’s cross in the fifth minute of time added on to earn the Hoops a 2-1 win and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

The champions had wasted opportunities to extend their half-time lead and Joe Hart pushed Stevie May’s shot on to the post as Saints came into the game as an attacking force in the final quarter.

Celtic were beginning an extended spell without captain Callum McGregor in the starting line-up after the midfielder suffered a knee injury in the midweek Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig.

McGregor was suspended for the trip to Perth but manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of kick-off that the Scotland international would be unlikely to return before the World Cup break.

Matt O’Riley was the surprise choice to fill the void at the base of Celtic’s midfield with Reo Hatate and Sead Haksabanovic ahead of him.

Postecoglou made six changes in all from the team that started in Germany. Cameron Carter-Vickers returned from injury while Anthony Ralston, Bernabei, Liel Abada and Giakoumakis came in, along with Hakasabanovic.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson handed a first start to 20-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.

Celtic got some joy down the left in the early stages. Bernabei’s inviting ball across the face of goal had no takers while Abada squandered an excellent chance after Jota’s square-ball.

Jamie Murphy got in behind at the other end but lobbed a shot over the bar.

O’Riley’s deflected shot from 22 yards hit the outside of the post but Saints began to limit the space and frustrated Celtic for a long spell.

The visitors’ patience paid off as Haksabanovic got away from his marker to receive Hatate’s pass and drove the ball into the goalmouth, where Considine turned it into his own net at the near post.

Celtic looked for a cushion after the break but Giakoumakis was flagged offside as he headed home O’Riley’s free-kick.

Daizen Maeda, a half-time substitute for Jota, then made a mess of an overhead kick as Abada looked set to head home from close range.

Abada soon got two chances in quick succession but could not beat Remi Matthews.

Celtic were passing up opportunities to hurt Saints on the break and were almost made to pay midway through the half when May got in behind moments after coming off the bench. Hart got down brilliantly to turn the striker’s shot on to the post.

James Forrest looked lively after coming off the bench but Celtic were unable to find the clinical touch and Maeda was flagged after getting in front of the onside-looking Giakoumakis to convert Ralston’s through-ball with three minutes left.

Saints went up the park and nearly equalised. May’s cross went all the way through to fellow substitute Connor McLennan but he blazed over after chesting the ball down.

May then had a powerful shot saved as the hosts continued to push for an equaliser and it came three minutes into added-time when Mitchell brought down Ali Crawford’s free-kick and stroked home from six yards.

However, Celtic were not finished. Bernabei got down the left wing after Saints wing-back Drey Wright appeared to pull a muscle and the Argentinian full-back delivered a perfect cross for Giakoumakis to bundle home from close range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nigel Clough was pleased to take the points (Nigel French/PA)
Nigel Clough pleased to see Mansfield ‘dig in’ for Barrow victory
Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere took maximum points home from Sutton (Simon Marper/PA)
Micky Mellon urges Tranmere to keep foot on gas after Sutton success
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is looking for more from his side (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Paul Hurst admits Grimsby must improve despite claiming first home win in league
Dino Maamria (PA)
Dino Maamria salutes Victor Adeboyejo after point at Peterborough
Eddie Howe’s side hammered Brentford (Owen Humphreys/PA)
He’s a bargain – Eddie Howe applauds big-money Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad
Matt Bloomfield celebrated his first league win as Colchester boss (Tim Goode/PA).
Matt Bloomfield praises Colchester spirit after sealing first league win
Darren Moore felt the win was better than Sheffield Wednesday’s performance (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points
Russell Martin’s side continued their winning run (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin calls for ‘relentless’ attitude as Swansea win again

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County responded perfectly to question marks in 1-0 victory over…
Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?

Editor's Picks