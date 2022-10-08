Bristol Rovers impress as they see off Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Coburn scored his first goal for Bristol Rovers as the Gas got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Cambridge at the Memorial Stadium.

Middlesbrough loanee Coburn prodded home a superb Aaron Collins low cross to crown his league debut for Rovers in the 56th minute.

The West Country side had taken the lead in the 17th minute as Collins won a free kick and Luca Hoole flicked on before the ball eventually found the net via a deflection off the unfortunate Greg Taylor.

In the 34th minute Cambridge won a penalty when James Belshaw brought down Sam Smith in the area.

The visitors were unhappy when referee Ben Toner blew for the spot kick before Joe Ironside shot into the unguarded goal, but the U’s striker stepped up and then scored from the spot instead.

Ironside also went close with a header on 48 minutes but Belshaw made a vital save, while Taylor headed over the bar from a corner in injury time.