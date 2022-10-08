Nathan Tella earns Burnley 1-0 win at Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nathan Tella’s fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City.

The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.

Meanwhile, Coventry remain bottom of the table as the Sky Blues tasted defeat for the first time in five league games.

The most notable of Burnley’s three changes were in goal, where Bailey Peacock-Farrell started for the Clarets for the first time since May 2021 in place of the injured Aro Muric, whilst summer signing Anass Zaroury was handed his first Clarets start in place of Manuel Benson.

Ian Maatsen returned at left-back for Vincent Kompany’s men against the side where he spent last season on loan from Chelsea, meaning Vitinho switched to right-back whilst Connor Roberts dropped to the bench.

Coventry’s sole change saw Tyler Walker given his second start of the season in place of Matty Godden.

In the first meeting of the sides since 2012, Burnley took early control of possession and had the first half-chance through Josh Cullen, who scuffed his half-volley wide after Maatsen’s cross was cleared by Kyle McFadzean.

Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis looked to be a threat from set-pieces for the visitors, the defender getting on the end of corners from both Maatsen and Josh Brownhill as the Dutch defender spent the afternoon being booed by the home faithful.

Burnley arrived at the CBS Arena with seven draws to their name in their opening 12 Sky Bet Championship games, six of which had come by means of a 1-1 scoreline.

It was Brownhill who was next to try his luck, firing high and wide before the visitors became the first side to beat Coventry’s defence in over six hours of football.

Cullen received the ball in his own half and clipped a forward pass in the direction of Tella. The Southampton loanee skillfully took the ball in his stride before firing across Ben Wilson, who conceded for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Luton despite getting a hand to the winger’s effort.

Mark Robins’ side had themselves drawn three of their last four games and almost provided an instant reply when Jonathan Panzo met Kasey Palmer’s header but his corner bounced back from the underside of the bar and away to safety.

The relegated Premier League outfit enjoyed 67 per cent possession in the first half and mustered eight shots as they came out looking to double their lead.

Top scorer Jay Rodriguez fired into the side netting when Zaroury looked a more appealing option for a square pass at the back post.

Robins rang the changes on the hour mark, introducing Michael Rose, Josh Eccles, Fabio Tavares and Godden, opting for a 4-3-3 formation to get back into the game.

But it was Burnley who looked more likely to grab the second and avoid adding to their tally of 10 points dropped from winning positions this season.

Zaroury’s cross found Vitinho at the back post, whose header did not quite fall cleanly enough for Rodriguez to get a shot off inside the six-yard box.

Goalscorer Tella then found Brownhill in the centre of the pitch before the midfielder slipped in Belgian winger Zaroury, but summer signing could only curl past Wilson’s far post.

Todd Kane came on for his first Sky Blues appearance since the final day of last season and came closest for the home side with five minutes to go but his effort sailed wide of Peacock-Farrell’s goal.