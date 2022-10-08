Sheffield Wednesday stay third after home win over Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from from Josh Windass, Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earned Sheffield Wednesday a 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Windass struck in the third minute with a free-kick from 30 yards, sending the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of Luke Southwood’s net.

Windass also put a fierce drive just over in the first half, while Lee Gregory saw a shot come back off a post.

Cheltenham threatened when Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale kept out George Lloyd’s effort and Sean Long headed the rebound over.

Ryan Broom also had a low shot saved, while Michael Ihiekwe cleared off the line from Liam Sercombe.

Gregory had a first-time shot saved by Southwood as the hosts looked to extend their lead.

Wednesday had to wait until the 83rd minute to make it 2-0, with Gregory passing to Bannan who beat Southwood with a rasping 25-yard effort.

Substitute Dele-Bashiru added a third two minutes later with a shot from the edge of the area after receiving the ball from Bannan to wrap up the points.