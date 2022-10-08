Swansea march on with win over Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swansea march on with win over Sunderland

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 5:17 pm
Ollie Cooper opened the scoring (David Davies/PA)
Ollie Cooper opened the scoring (David Davies/PA)

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium.

First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin’s men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.

Swansea were ultimately made to work hard for the three points by a Sunderland side who were as menacing in the second half as they were passive in the first.

The Swans looked set for a stroll when they led 2-0 at half-time but whatever Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said to his charges during the interval had the desired effect.

Their revival during the opening 25 minutes of the second half should have yielded more than just Clarke’s goal.

Yet there was no sign of such urgency in the opening 45 minutes which the Swans totally dominated.

When the breakthrough came it was no surprise. Ryan Manning’s floated pass down the left flank in the 13th minute found captain Matt Grimes, whose slide-rule cross was smashed home via a deflection by Cooper.

Sunderland failed to heed earlier warnings, with centre-half Ben Cabango and Luke Cundle both failing to convert good chances.

For the 2,000 Sunderland fans who made the 700-mile round trip, much of the remainder of the first half was painfully one-sided.

Patrick Roberts threatened sporadically down the right wing but any Blacks Cats possession was contained in benign areas, with Swans goalkeeper Steve Benda untroubled.

It got worse for the visitors on the stroke of half-time. A Manning cross was not dealt with by the Sunderland defence and midfielder Darling scrambled home Swansea’s second with a scruffy effort that squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The home side looked set to cruise to victory as the second half began, but the pendulum swung dramatically in the direction of their opponents.

Sunderland were almost inexplicably transformed after the break, passing with purpose and competing fiercely for every ball.

They were soon back in it when Clarke rifled home a low left-footed strike under the noses of an increasingly excited travelling support.

Swansea chased shadows for the next 10 minutes as Mowbray’s men monopolised possession and bristled with attacking intent. But the equaliser just would not come.

Swansea gradually found a way back, though it was the 72nd minute before they launched a meaningful second-half assault on goal.

Jay Fulton’s shot from the edge of the area was tipped over by Patterson and from the corner a header from Dutch striker Joel Piroe was palmed away at point-blank range.

The Swans managed to disrupt the Sunderland momentum as the clock ticked down, but the away side remained a threat on the break.

Even Patterson came up for a Sunderland corner in the dying moments of injury time, but Swansea held out.

