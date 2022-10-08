First-half goals enough for Shrewsbury to sink 10-man MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley scored first-half goals as Shrewsbury beat 10-man MK Dons 2-1 to register a third successive Sky Bet League One home win.

Zak Jules reduced the Dons’ arrears when he headed in Dawson Devoy’s cross after 54 minutes.

But the visitors’ hopes of a point or better all but disappeared when Devoy was sent off for a poor challenge on goalscorer Shipley five minutes later.

Defeat dropped last season’s play-off semi-finalists into the bottom four, while Shrewsbury climbed into the top half.

Bournemouth loanee Christian Saydee twice went close before Bayliss collected Elliott Bennett’s pass to score his second goal of the season in the 24th minute.

Saydee was again denied by goalkeeper Jamie Cumming before Shipley’s left-footed effort doubled Shrews’ lead in stoppage time.

MK Dons introduced Bradley Johnson and Matt Smith for the second half as Cumming again denied Saydee to prevent a 3-0 home lead.

Jules’ back-post header boosted Dons spirits, only for Devoy to receive a red card from referee Andy Woolmer to extinguish any comeback hopes.