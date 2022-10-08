Jim Bentley’s Rochdale making progress with another away win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale moved off the bottom of League Two and increased the pressure on Newport manager James Rowberry with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Rodney Parade.

James Ball’s fifth-minute header sealed a second successive away win for Dale and condemned struggling County to an eighth defeat in 13 games.

It could have been more comfortable for the visitors, who missed two golden chances to extend their lead before the break.

Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell missed the target from inside the six-yard box after Joe Day pushed out a header from Toumani Diagouraga midway through the first period.

And Day was out quickly to deny Scott Quigley after a rapid counter-attack in first-half stoppage time.

The Exiles went close through Omar Bogle on three occasions in the first half and they improved after the interval as Rochdale retreated.

Mickey Demetriou headed into the side-netting, Cameron Norman blasted a half volley just off target and Bogle saw a looping header tipped over but Rowberry’s men failed to seriously test visiting goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.