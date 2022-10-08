Cardiff record impressive win at Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff continued their recent resurgence in the Sky Bet Championship by recording a 3-1 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Callum Robinson, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Wintle all scored for the Bluebirds, with Charlie Wyke responding, meaning Mark Hudson’s impressive run as City caretaker continues.

Having made five changes from their midweek defeat at Hull, Wigan came flying out of the traps.

Nice work from skipper Tendayi Darikwa got him free down the right, but his cross was just above Josh Magennis in the middle.

And Cardiff showed them how to do it by going ahead with their first attack.

Niels Nkounkou teed up Robinson, and the Ireland international finished coolly past the advancing Ben Amos.

Wigan were almost in when Magennis crossed from the left, but Charlie Wyke could not get a touch and it flew through the box.

Top scorer Will Keane might have done better with a couple of opportunities that came his way, failing to play in Magennis before firing tamely wide of the target.

Wigan had a big shout for a penalty when Wyke appeared to be clipped just inside the area, only for referee James Bell to wave play on.

Keane then did Cardiff’s defending for them as he blocked a fizzing drive from Graeme Shinie that may have tested goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Cardiff created and then squandered a gilt-edged chance to double their lead just before half-time when Nkounkou played in Mark Harris, who dragged his shot horribly wide from 12 yards.

Only a brilliant save from former Cardiff goalkeeper Amos denied Robinson his second, before the Wigan goalkeeper blotted his copybook by dropping a routine free-kick from the right.

Fortunately for him, team-mate Jason Kerr was on hand to hack the ball away before ex-Wigan loanee Ojo could pounce.

But the respite was only temporary, as Cardiff went 2-0 ahead on 65 minutes.

Callum O’Dowda crossed from the right and Ojo beat Amos with an acrobatic effort from point-blank range.

The ball was in the Wigan net again shortly after, when Harris’ effort was bundled in by Wintle, but the flag was up on the far side.

Wigan threw on four substitutes for the final quarter, and were rewarded when Wyke headed home Tom Naylor’s cross from close range with eight minutes to go.

But Wintle made it 3-1 in the first of seven added minutes with a thunderous strike from out on the right flank.

The home side almost pulled one back only for ex-Wigan man Cedric Kipre to clear off the line after a scramble in the box.

And Cardiff should have added a fourth goal right at the death, only for Ojo to race clean through and hit the outside of the post.