Paul Mullin and Aaron Hayden star as Wrexham beat Barnet in 12-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Mullin and Aaron Hayden both scored twice as Wrexham claimed a stunning 7-5 victory at home to Barnet to stay a point behind leaders Notts County in the Vanarama National League.

The Red Dragons started the game on the front foot and Hayden slotted home the opening goal in the ninth minute.

Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer spurned chances before Barnet came storming back.

Nicke Kabamba equalised with a smart finish into the bottom corner after 28 minutes and the Bees went in front just two minutes later when Dale Gorman’s corner was flicked home by Harry Pritchard.

It was Wrexham’s turn to score two quickfire goals and lead at the break as first Tom O’Connor’s free-kick deflected in, before Mullin slotted home to make it 3-2.

The goals continued to fly in at the start of the second half as Idris Kanu slammed in an equaliser for Barnet after 50 minutes, only for Mullin to make it 4-3 from the penalty spot moments later after the striker had been brought down in the box.

It was 5-3 in the 56th minute as Luke Young crashed in a 20-yard shot via a post and Hayden headed home his second of the afternoon three minutes later.

Palmer kept his cool one-on-one with Walker to make it 7-3, with Kabamba pulling one back for Barnet with 15 minutes remaining and Kanu finding the top corner with a stunning strike from 30 yards six minutes from time.