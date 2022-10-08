Doncaster deny former boss Richie Wellens with Harrison Biggins header

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrison Biggins headed home to ensure a frustrating return to Doncaster for former boss Richie Wellens whose Leyton Orient side were held to a 1-1 draw.

Orient thoroughly dominated the first half and took the lead through Paul Smyth’s stunning overhead kick.

But they could not press their advantage and were punished by improving Doncaster in the second half.

Idris El Mizouni and George Moncur both had good chances for Orient, who failed to create as many clear-cut chances as their dominance of the ball should have brought.

Rovers made three changes at half-time and improved, but not before keeper Jonathan Mitchell was forced to tip over from Moncur.

The hosts should have been level just after the hour when Ben Close forced Lawrence Vigouroux into a save and Reo Griffiths saw his attempt blocked by Rob Hunt.

And the leveller did come on 76 minutes as Biggins headed home a superb cross from Kyle Knoyle.

Omar Beckles went close to putting Orient back in front with a header while Max Woltman was blocked out at the other end.