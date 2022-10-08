Robbie Muirhead brace helps five-star Morton thump Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Muirhead struck twice as Greenock Morton stormed to a 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton in the cinch Championship.

The home side took an early lead when Jack Baird headed home from a corner inside the first 10 minutes.

Jaze Kabia followed it up shortly afterwards with his second goal in two games, slotting the ball into the back of the net to double his side’s lead in the 16th minute.

Grant Gillespie put Morton 3-0 up inside the first half an hour, before Muirhead added a fourth just after half-time to ensure there would be no way back for the visitors.

Morton were not finished there either, with Muirhead striking again in the 54th minute to hand his side a 5-0 lead.