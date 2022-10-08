Victor Adeboyejo secures a draw for Burton at Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough paid the price for missed chances as lowly Burton snatched a valuable point in a 1-1 draw.

Ricky-Jade Jones hit the bar with the best opportunity of the first half before the breakthrough eventually arrived in the second minute of the second period.

Jack Taylor’s fine pass picked out Ben Thompson who was denied by a last-ditch sliding clearance from Tom Hamer, but he could only steer the ball straight to League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris to gratefully grab his ninth goal of the season.

Albion keeper Ben Garratt denied Clarke-Harris a second and Hamer atoned with a brave block to thwart Joe Ward before Thompson fluffed a glorious chance to double the hosts’ lead.

And they paid a heavy price as Burton – handing a debut to former Premier League star Adrian Mariappa – hit back with a bang in the 75th minute.

Victor Adeboyejo initially saw a header kept out at point-blank range by Lucas Bergstrom but he refused to be denied seconds later when firing his sixth goal of the campaign past the Posh keeper after Sam Hughes headed a Terry Taylor cross back into his path.