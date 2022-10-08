Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore: Today was all about three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said the result rather than the performance was uppermost in his thoughts following his side’s 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.

The hosts got off to a great start when Josh Windass struck in the third minute with a 30-yard free-kick.

The Owls had to wait until the 83rd minute to make it 2-0, with Lee Gregory passing to Barry Bannan and he beat goalkeeper Luke Southwood with a rasping 25-yard effort.

Substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru added a third two minutes later with a shot from the edge of the area.

Moore said: “Today was all about three points. We spoke about getting the three points and we knew it would be hard because I gave the boys Wednesday and Thursday off to recover from the trip to Plymouth, so we only had 24 hours to plan and prepare for this.

“After a real blistering start I thought we controlled the game in long periods, but at 1-0 you always feel that (there could be) a lapse of concentration or anything. It takes a second to score a goal.

“We changed it up in the second half because there was three or four different shapes Cheltenham did and I thought if we go back to the five and have three in midfield and just block up the midfield, really and go to two up front.

“I’m just really pleased to see the goals come from there. All three goals were excellent strikes and it made the scoreline look more emphatic.

“I was pleased with the dominant display but today was all about getting the three points.”

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott was not too disheartened, saying: “I thought that their chances came in the first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes. For 70 minutes in-between, I didn’t think there was too much in the game, to be honest.

“In the first 10 minutes when we didn’t look comfortable in our shape against their shape, they obviously had opportunities.

“Once we tweaked that and we settled down, there was very little in the game. We had to make a change with Caleb (Taylor). I thought until that point we had all the momentum.

“It was a little bit of naivety from us and obviously they’ve got quality.

“That aside, there was not too much in it. With a really young team and to concede after two or three minutes, it would be easy to capitulate and let the game get away from you, but that didn’t happen.”