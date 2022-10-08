Micky Mellon urges Tranmere to keep foot on gas after Sutton success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon has urged his side to keep their foot on the gas following a fourth-straight League Two win after they left Sutton with a 2-0 victory.

Kane Hemmings and Paul Lewis struck the goals before half-time as they inflicted a fourth-straight loss on the injury-hit U’s.

The visitors have also gone 375 minutes without conceding in league football.

“We said they needed time and you saw that today,” said Mellon.

“It’s growing, they are building the relationships and finding the way they want to play.

“I never had any doubt and we believed we would get to a good place.

“Sitting here tonight we look a decent side and we need to keep going.

“We can’t sit around and believe we’ve done anything yet other than getting to a good place to build on and keep getting results.

“We trust all the group. We want to keep sharing it around.

“We know they all can perform for us, that’s why they’re all here at the football club.

“Kane deserves that goal because he puts in an unbelievable shift for us all the time.

“It’s nice to see him get his rewards and the goal.

“I thought the second was a really good goal. A really slick move and it came at an important time.

“There’s always a danger you settle in the second half but I wanted us to keep creating chances and work hard to keep the clean sheet and we did that.

“To win 2-0 away from home is a terrific result for us.”

A fourth-straight league defeat saw Sutton slide deeper into mid-table after a solid start to the season.

And boss Matt Gray stressed: “We’ve got to stick together. It’s been a tough week or two for us.

“We’re not taking our chances at the moment.

“It’s not always plain sailing. We’ve had huge success for two years, winning the league and riding the crest of the wave last year, reaching a cup final and missing out by a point after challenging for automatic promotion.

“We were superb and we started the season quite well without getting what we deserved on the road.

“We’ve just had a tricky seven days, compounding with the injuries and the players we’ve got out.

“There’s no common theme with them, it’s nothing to do with training.

“We’re going through a little spell, everybody does and we have to grind through it.

“We need to roll our sleeves up and we’ll work hard to get through it.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go and win next week and then it’s all rosy again.

“There’s no drama, there’s no big crisis. We need to come out the other side of it.”