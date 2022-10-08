Nigel Clough pleased to see Mansfield ‘dig in’ for Barrow victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Clough pleased to see Mansfield ‘dig in’ for Barrow victory

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:18 pm
Nigel Clough was pleased to take the points (Nigel French/PA)
Nigel Clough was pleased to take the points (Nigel French/PA)

Nigel Clough admits he will take an ugly 1-0 win away from home any day of the week after that is exactly what Mansfield took away from Barrow.

The Stags snatched a narrow victory through Jordan Bowery’s winner five minutes into the second half, and Clough could barely care less that it was a case of substance over style.

“It was dogged and dour and we came to a team that has had a really strong start,” said Clough. “I don’t mind it when we get in at half-time and the opposition haven’t created too much.

“We’ll take anything today, it was that sort of day, we’re not always going to be able to play brilliant football, we just had to dig in.

“Jordan scored and I don’t think he played very well, but if you score the winner and we come away with a win it doesn’t matter.

“I don’t think we were brilliant but in our last two performances at home we’ve played some brilliant football and it was a different set of qualities that we required today.

“They didn’t have any chances in the first half, and we didn’t either. I think when you’re away from home you’re never too disappointed to get in at half-time and it’s still at 0-0.

“I said to the players at half-time that it might be one of those days where we don’t play very well but we get a goal from a set play.

“Honestly, these 1-0 away wins are vital over the course of a season.”

Clough’s opposite number Pete Wild, who was shown a yellow card in the second half, was livid at the performance of referee Tom Nield.

Wild was adamant that opposition midfielder Ollie Clarke should have been shown a second yellow card, and that his side should have had a late chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

Despite Barrow suffering a third straight league defeat – and slipping three places to ninth – he insists the club is still making progress, however.

“We deserved a point out of that game,” he said. “Last year teams were turning up here and rolling us over really easily and that’s not happening now.

“The game was won in both boxes, there was nothing between the two teams, but it’s been won with set pieces, which we’re normally good at.

“We haven’t taken our chances at the other end and that’s ultimately where we have to get better, we have to start taking our chances and killing teams off.

“We’ve had a massive penalty shout in the last minute and for some reason the officials haven’t seen it, or they’ve turned a blind eye to it.

“This time last year the club was third-bottom of the league and going nowhere, so the strides we’ve made are fantastic.

“My remit from the chairman coming into the season was to progress the football club. We’re well on track to do that and we’ll keep doing that.

“Some teams started slowly and have got going, we started well and have hit a bump at the moment. It all levels itself out over the course of a season so we’re not worried, we’ll keep going, keep picking up points and we’ll be fine.”

