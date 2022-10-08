Kevin Nicholson enjoys Jay Stansfield’s sentimental double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kevin Nicholson enjoys Jay Stansfield’s sentimental double

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:19 pm
Jay Stansfield scored twice (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Caretaker manager Kevin Nicholson said watching Jay Stansfield celebrate his brace for Exeter sent a shiver down his spine.

The Fulham loanee scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Barnsley – his first league goals coming in the number nine shirt Exeter retired following the death of its former incumbent, Jay’s father, Adam.

Adam Stansfield is back at his dad’s old club now and this telling contribution made Nicholson a happy man.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a positive, sharp player,” he said.

“He’s desperate to run and desperate to help the team. Seeing him celebrate in front of the fans sends a shiver down your spine. I couldn’t be happier for him.

“I think he’s capable of going on to have a successful career higher up. He’s only going to get better.”

Stand-in Nicholson, taking the team after Matt Taylor went to Rotherham, praised Exeter’s preparation when assessing their win.

He said: “I’m really pleased for the lads; they’ve put in the preparation. They’re probably one of the best prepared set of lads you could come across.

“They’ve gone out and done the club proud and themselves proud.

“In the first half we played some really good football at times. In the second half they ramped up the pressure, but we reacted well.

“It’s another positive day for the club. The lads have shown how desperate they are to win and how worthy they are of playing in League One.

“I want them to enjoy tonight. Normally these long journeys hurt a little bit but we can have some fun.”

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff admitted his side were rarely in the game.

He said: “We never got going; conceded from the first shot inside a minute and we never looked like getting back into the game.

“We never got close to the levels we’re used to. We had no hunger, energy or quality. But we need to be careful not to over-react too much.
“If we’d have shown any sort of quality, we could’ve nicked a point. But we were miles off the standard that we’ve set.

“You can get beat, but it’s the manner of the defeat that’s the most disappointing thing today.”

On the absence of Luke Thomas, Duff offered up bad news, saying: “He injured himself in training yesterday.

“There was no-one near him but he slid in, caught his legs underneath him with his studs in the ground and ended up breaking his leg and damaging a lot of ligaments in his ankle.

“He’ll have surgery on Tuesday and we’re looking at four months.”

