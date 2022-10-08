Paul Warne frustrated as Derby pay price for failing to put Port Vale away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted his team were taught a hard lesson after his first home game in charge ended in a 2-1 defeat to Port Vale.

Derby started well with James Collins driving in a Tom Barkhuizen cross in the fifth minute but Vale captain Tom Conlon missed a penalty in the 15th minute after Dan Jones was fouled by Barkhuizen.

But the game turned on two controversial moments after the break.

First Richard Stearman was adjudged to have handled from a corner and Ellis Harrison converted the 55th-minute spot-kick and then Collins was sent off for a clash with Nathan Smith three minutes later.

Vale took advantage and punished Derby in the 66th minute when Jason Knight lost the ball trying to play out and Harrison set up James Wilson to grab the winner.

Warne was left to reflect on the failure to make the most of first-half dominance.

“I’m not saying a two nil lead is unassailable but I just thought if you go two nil up, a team has to come at you and the more they come at you the more you can break,” Warne said.

“I don’t think a two nil would have flattered us and I thought we were good in the first half but at this level and every level you have to take your chances because teams are always in it and even more so here.

“If teams go down one nil they probably think that would happen so they just try and stay in the game and to give away a penalty like we did was hugely disappointing because I could only see them scoring from a set piece.

“That’s what I said to the lads after, we have to be the best at defensive set pieces and the best at attacking ones because they will win or lose you games.”

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke said: “A few decisions went our way and we managed to capitalise on them.

“We didn’t get off to a great start and when we missed the penalty you start thinking it’s not going to be your day but the lads have shown over a period of time they have a lot of character about them and we needed that today.

“The mentality of the team was very good today and it’s a good day for the club. To come to Derby County and win is a good day for the owners and supporters alike.”